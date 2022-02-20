Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Invests $4.44 Million in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 208,278 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,438,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 979.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RF opened at $23.70 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.36.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.21.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

