Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. cut its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in SEA by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 292,923 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $80,437,000 after buying an additional 85,353 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in SEA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,398,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SEA by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,663 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,369,000 after buying an additional 72,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in SEA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $127.69 on Friday. Sea Limited has a one year low of $119.41 and a one year high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.52 and a 200 day moving average of $272.28. The firm has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a PE ratio of -33.87 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $420.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SEA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $460.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of SEA from $427.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.23.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

