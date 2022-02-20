Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,894 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Boeing comprises approximately 1.2% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,095,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,750 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,759 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.48.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $209.03 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $183.77 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($15.25) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

