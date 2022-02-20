Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Cut by Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

VOO opened at $399.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $420.63 and its 200-day moving average is $416.81. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $341.92 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

