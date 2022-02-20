Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Parisi Gray Wealth Management decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 6.3% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 448,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,558,000 after buying an additional 10,671 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 70,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,687,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $219.37 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $194.11 and a one year high of $244.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.44.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

