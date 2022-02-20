Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.750-$5.950 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRT. BMO Capital Markets raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Capital One Financial raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.55.

Shares of FRT opened at $118.08 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $97.87 and a 52-week high of $140.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 131.69%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $1,527,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,203,000 after buying an additional 41,347 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,638,000 after buying an additional 22,092 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,848,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

