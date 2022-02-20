Hush Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,464.00 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. Hush has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $5,464.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000297 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded 26% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hush Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

