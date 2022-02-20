Zacks: Analysts Expect The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) will announce earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Cheesecake Factory reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cheesecake Factory.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $776.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.52 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 2.47%. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.21.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1,743.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 97,000.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAKE stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.95. 1,256,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.96. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $33.42 and a twelve month high of $65.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

