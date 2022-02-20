Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) to report $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $1.06. Choice Hotels International posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 68.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full-year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $5.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.85 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 160.24% and a net margin of 27.02%. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHH shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

In related news, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $3,185,715.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 280.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 77.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHH traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $144.13. The company had a trading volume of 470,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,489. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $100.25 and a 52-week high of $157.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.75 and a 200 day moving average of $137.50. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.45%.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

