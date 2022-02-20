Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.6% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total transaction of $8,203,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 564,945 shares of company stock worth $90,720,392. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PG opened at $159.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

