Cambridge Trust Co. Has $27.05 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $27,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 9.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 155,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 24,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $14,865,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.4% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 26,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.54.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock opened at $178.64 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.01 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.09 and its 200-day moving average is $218.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

