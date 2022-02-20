Cambridge Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,834,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 854,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,723,000 after purchasing an additional 24,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 25,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $3,546,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $12,312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 636,765 shares of company stock worth $84,153,866. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $167.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

CVX opened at $133.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $257.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.48. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $139.44.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

