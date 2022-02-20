Intellectus Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $391.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $501.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $572.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.46 and a 52 week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Benchmark raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Macquarie cut Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $615.00 to $395.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $541.94.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

