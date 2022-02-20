CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) to post $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CGI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the highest is $1.20. CGI reported earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CGI will report full-year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. CGI had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GIB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CGI in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.44 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CGI in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.26.

Shares of NYSE:GIB traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.77. 182,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. CGI has a 1-year low of $74.58 and a 1-year high of $93.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.48. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CGI by 272.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

