Zacks: Brokerages Expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to Announce $1.83 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) will report $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Crown’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80. Crown also posted earnings per share of $1.83 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown will report full-year earnings of $8.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.78 to $9.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Crown.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 35.85%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.31.

CCK traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,006,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of -26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. Crown has a twelve month low of $94.11 and a twelve month high of $124.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.13.

Crown declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Crown by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crown by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Crown by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its position in Crown by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown (CCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.