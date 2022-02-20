Quantum Resistant Ledger Trading Up 9.1% This Week (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 20th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $18.32 million and $47,677.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000628 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,363.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,652.09 or 0.06913012 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.55 or 0.00288164 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $300.78 or 0.00784017 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00015155 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00071612 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00008386 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.37 or 0.00399779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.15 or 0.00219353 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,994,603 coins. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.