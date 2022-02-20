Quantum Resistant Ledger Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $47,677.00 (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $18.32 million and $47,677.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000628 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,363.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,652.09 or 0.06913012 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $110.55 or 0.00288164 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $300.78 or 0.00784017 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00015155 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00071612 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00008386 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.37 or 0.00399779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.15 or 0.00219353 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,994,603 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “QRLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.