Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.560-$2.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Insperity also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.740-$4.860 EPS.

Shares of Insperity stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,605. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Insperity has a 1-year low of $78.09 and a 1-year high of $129.32. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.71.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.40). Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 59.02%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSP. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insperity from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insperity from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Insperity from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insperity has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSP. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Insperity by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,011,000 after purchasing an additional 91,885 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Insperity by 8.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Insperity by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Insperity by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Insperity during the fourth quarter worth about $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

