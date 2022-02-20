Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Reaches Market Cap of $121.04 Million

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market cap of $121.04 million and approximately $10.21 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0833 or 0.00000217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Standard Tokenization Protocol Profile

STPT is a coin. It launched on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,452,836,946 coins. The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network . The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Buying and Selling Standard Tokenization Protocol

