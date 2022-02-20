Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) will report earnings per share of $0.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Novo Nordisk A/S posted earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Novo Nordisk A/S.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVO. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,383,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 345.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 715,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,734,000 after acquiring an additional 555,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,181,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,800,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,246,000. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.81. 588,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,406. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.30. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $66.59 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35. The stock has a market cap of $237.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

