Twinbeech Capital LP Raises Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 310.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service boosted its position in Match Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 418,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Match Group by 20.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,681,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,175,000 after purchasing an additional 965,951 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Match Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,826,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,654,000 after purchasing an additional 65,053 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Match Group by 182.3% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 27,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 41.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after acquiring an additional 12,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

MTCH stock opened at $107.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.83. The stock has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.05. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.15 and a 52-week high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. Match Group’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Match Group from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.79.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.