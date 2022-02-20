Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 473,903 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 808,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473,903 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $60,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 349,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,959,000 after purchasing an additional 14,854 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,001,000. Titus Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 104,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,824,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,207,000 after purchasing an additional 827,685 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $71.13 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.14 and a 200-day moving average of $75.03.

