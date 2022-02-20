Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Stake Lowered by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 15.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,220 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SEA by 809.1% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in SEA by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 83.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 183 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SE opened at $127.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.52 and a 200-day moving average of $272.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $119.41 and a 1-year high of $372.70.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $385.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $420.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.23.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

