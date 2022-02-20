KB Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,280,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 962.1% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,043,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $179.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.95 and a 52-week high of $203.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.42.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.79%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.37.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.