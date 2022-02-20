Terex (NYSE:TEX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.550-$4.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.42 billion.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Terex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.83.

Shares of TEX stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.68. 593,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,248. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Terex has a 12-month low of $38.64 and a 12-month high of $55.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.54.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. Terex had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Terex will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Terex during the 3rd quarter worth $489,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

