The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stake Cut by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC reduced its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 0.9% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,225,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,779,925,000 after purchasing an additional 177,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,644,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,127,742,000 after purchasing an additional 160,687 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,686,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,393,444,000 after purchasing an additional 42,213 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,827,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,069,005,000 after acquiring an additional 113,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,059,482,000 after acquiring an additional 274,537 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $346.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $115.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.55. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $310.23 and a twelve month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

