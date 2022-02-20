Parisi Gray Wealth Management Trims Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $264.05 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $226.77 and a twelve month high of $311.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $286.58 and its 200 day moving average is $288.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

