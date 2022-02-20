Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys New Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,777,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.96% of iShares MSCI China ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHI. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 30.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 244,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,150,000 after acquiring an additional 57,723 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 105,212.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 58,919 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter worth $2,934,000.

NASDAQ MCHI opened at $61.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.78. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $58.71 and a 12 month high of $96.27.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

