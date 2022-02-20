Parisi Gray Wealth Management Raises Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $199.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.05 and a 200 day moving average of $219.97. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $188.09 and a 12-month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

