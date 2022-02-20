$0.21 EPS Expected for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.18. Black Stone Minerals reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Black Stone Minerals.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.65.

Shares of NYSE:BSM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.55. 166,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,325. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.27. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $12.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSM. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

