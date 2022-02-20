$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) will report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.16. Bentley Systems reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bentley Systems.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

Bentley Systems stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.46. 930,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,768. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.80 and a 200 day moving average of $53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.52, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.87. Bentley Systems has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $71.92.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley purchased 21,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $999,908.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

