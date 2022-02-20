National Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,730 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 27.3% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 82.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $54.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.42. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $74.50. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Several brokerages have commented on AEM. Barclays upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.95.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

