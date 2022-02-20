Brokerages Set Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) PT at $205.31

Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $204.69.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KEYS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.80, for a total transaction of $1,014,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total value of $2,556,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,536 shares of company stock valued at $41,351,697 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $160.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.52. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $129.09 and a 1 year high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

