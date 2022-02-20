National Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,951 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 14.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STZ. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.17.

STZ opened at $215.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -719.50, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.80. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -310.00%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

