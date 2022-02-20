Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Boosts Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 42.8% in the third quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 16,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 21.4% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.2% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,236 shares of company stock worth $2,518,322. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $160.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.25 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 86.79%.

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.60.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.