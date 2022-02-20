iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,395 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $11,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

USMV stock opened at $73.38 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.96.

