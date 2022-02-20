Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 87,368 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,443 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 87,368 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $10,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.7% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.9% during the second quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total value of $46,826.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,470 shares of company stock valued at $11,963,776 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHI stock opened at $83.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.49 and a 200-day moving average of $94.07. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.57 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.22%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.21.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

