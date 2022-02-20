418,183 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Acquired by Gobi Capital LLC

Gobi Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 418,183 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $255,234,000. Netflix makes up approximately 13.0% of Gobi Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,459 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,217,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,067,201,000 after acquiring an additional 36,951 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,982,851 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,249,134,000 after acquiring an additional 108,782 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,160,585 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,539,372,000 after acquiring an additional 177,164 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615,141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,596,125,000 after acquiring an additional 175,827 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFLX opened at $391.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.46 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $501.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $572.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Netflix from $660.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $710.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $541.94.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

