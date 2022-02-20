Brokerages Expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to Post $0.83 EPS

Brokerages expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to announce $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.90. Booz Allen Hamilton posted earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

Shares of NYSE BAH traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.03. 936,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,304. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $72.64 and a 12-month high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.05%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 212,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 314,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,790,000 after acquiring an additional 132,693 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 200.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 12,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,235,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,612,000 after acquiring an additional 65,997 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

