Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 350.20 ($4.74).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BAB shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 352 ($4.76) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.41) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 314 ($4.25) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.75) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of BAB stock traded down GBX 2.90 ($0.04) on Friday, hitting GBX 304.70 ($4.12). The stock had a trading volume of 450,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.88. Babcock International Group has a 1 year low of GBX 215.60 ($2.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 388.47 ($5.26). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 318.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 328.74.

In other Babcock International Group news, insider John Ramsay bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 318 ($4.30) per share, with a total value of £95,400 ($129,093.37).

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

