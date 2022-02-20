Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Xencor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.75) and the highest is $1.98. Xencor reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 295.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.77) to ($0.75). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Xencor.

Get Xencor alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XNCR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Xencor from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.45.

XNCR stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.00. 270,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -320.00 and a beta of 0.76. Xencor has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $58.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.72.

In other Xencor news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $134,175.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XNCR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Xencor by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,863,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,246,000 after purchasing an additional 164,248 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the third quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xencor in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Xencor by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Xencor in the second quarter valued at about $715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xencor (XNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.