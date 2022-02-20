Brokerages Expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $398.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) will announce sales of $398.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $380.90 million and the highest is $413.44 million. Red Rock Resorts posted sales of $352.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $422.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.04 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RRR. Zacks Investment Research cut Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Macquarie cut Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.22.

Shares of RRR traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.50. The stock had a trading volume of 335,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,103. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.33. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $27.94 and a twelve month high of $58.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRR. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $402,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

