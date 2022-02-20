Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Purchases 799 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9,671.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,279,000 after buying an additional 927,372 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,096,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,005,000 after buying an additional 791,098 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at $98,109,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at $92,728,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at $79,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $154.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $118.84 and a 12-month high of $171.21. The firm has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 43.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.32.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

