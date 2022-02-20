Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,108 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 140,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 17,431 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 484,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after purchasing an additional 21,259 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,400,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,261,000 after purchasing an additional 140,534 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 62,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $29.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.23. The firm has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

