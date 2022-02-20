Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Bought by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNAP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Snap by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,732,000 after acquiring an additional 12,004,573 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,169,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,958,000 after buying an additional 3,833,307 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,034,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,703,000 after buying an additional 3,515,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,998,000. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $36,242,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,254,850 shares of company stock worth $48,492,710.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.17.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $38.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a PE ratio of -90.50 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

