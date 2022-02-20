SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Sells 119 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 28,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 12.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,688,000 after acquiring an additional 182,823 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 358.7% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 32,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 25,392 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 3,547.8% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,182,000 after acquiring an additional 90,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 63.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.53.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $391,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,140 shares of company stock worth $20,992,811. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

TT opened at $152.33 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $149.61 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.37%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

