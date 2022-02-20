Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 37,331 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 227,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,331 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Biogen were worth $64,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,932,503,000 after purchasing an additional 689,662 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Biogen by 300.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,534,000 after purchasing an additional 488,764 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Biogen by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after purchasing an additional 468,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Biogen by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,636,000 after purchasing an additional 399,310 shares in the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $209.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.45. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.61 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Biogen from $244.00 to $217.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Biogen from $284.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Biogen from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.73.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

