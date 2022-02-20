Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $5.24 Million Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 33.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 34,255 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $5,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,884,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,748,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 116.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 791,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,197,000 after buying an additional 425,289 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 41.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,151,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,025,000 after buying an additional 338,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 720.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 335,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,968,000 after buying an additional 295,034 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $496,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $372,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,438,733. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $84.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.49. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.59 and a 52-week high of $94.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,060.75, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.78 and its 200 day moving average is $82.69.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMRN. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

