United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 25,176 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 25,176 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ulysses Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $2,033,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,622,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,481,902,000 after purchasing an additional 837,735 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $10,497,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 455,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,898,000 after purchasing an additional 51,924 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $10,442,777.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,189 shares of company stock worth $23,202,685 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.36%.
A number of analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Societe Generale lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.45.
About ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ConocoPhillips (COP)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).
Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.