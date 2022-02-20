United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 25,176 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 25,176 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ulysses Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $2,033,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,622,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,481,902,000 after purchasing an additional 837,735 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $10,497,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 455,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,898,000 after purchasing an additional 51,924 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $10,442,777.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,189 shares of company stock worth $23,202,685 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COP stock opened at $89.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.20 and a 200 day moving average of $71.83. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $47.51 and a 1 year high of $94.93.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.36%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Societe Generale lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.45.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.