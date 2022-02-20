United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $10.02 Million Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $10,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 38.6% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 10,781 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 153.3% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after acquiring an additional 74,312 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 39.9% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 7.1% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 818,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,339,000 after acquiring an additional 53,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $174.90 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.71 and a 52 week high of $215.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.11 and its 200-day moving average is $167.35. The company has a market capitalization of $111.13 billion, a PE ratio of -230.13 and a beta of -0.50.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($10.88) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total transaction of $24,499,230.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total transaction of $2,553,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 769,873 shares of company stock worth $133,171,020. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.48.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

